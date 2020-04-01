Police hope SkyCop cameras will identify 5 fake cops

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators are turning to their eyes in the sky to identify five fake cops who tried to force their way into a Jonesboro home.
The alleged incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, in the 2000-block of Cedar Heights Drive.
The victim told Officer Michael Bush five African-American males, posing as Jonesboro police officers and wearing similar uniforms, attempted to get into his residence.
According to the initial incident report, the suspects said they were looking for two individuals who were not at the home.
The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and detectives are reviewing SkyCop cameras in that area.
Anyone with information on these five phony officers should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
