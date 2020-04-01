Roommates leave home at last minute before tornado hits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the hardest-hit areas of Jonesboro is the Prospect Road and Elizabeth Lane area. That is where Andy Guyton and his roommate live.
Their home on Elizabeth Lane was destroyed by Saturday’s EF-3 tornado.
But before the storm, it was a normal Saturday for the two.
“What we were doing, we were watching TV in the house,” Guyton said.
Then, the tornado took aim at their house.
The tornado touching down near Caraway and Race Street and traveled northeast toward the two.
“We had plenty of warning,” Guyton said.
The two and their dog planned to ride out the storm in a bathroom, but changed their mind at the last minute and took shelter down the road at his roommate’s grandmother’s home.
“She’s got a storm shelter, it’s the ones that are bolted into concrete,” Guyton said.
As they got into the shelter, Guyton said they knew the storm was bearing down.
“Once we got in, we slammed the door and at that moment our ears popped,” Guyton said. “The pressure dropped and you could tell we were in the middle of it.”
Then it was all over.
“It didn’t last a couple of second and it was gone.”
After the storm, they discovered their home was destroyed.
Including the bathtub, they were going to shelter in.
“That’s what is left of the bathtub, all this shredded green stuff is where we were going to go.”
The carport missing and it’s 4x4s were snapped at the base.
And a huge tree was uprooted and moved 30 feet.
Inside the home, their lives tossed about and destroyed.
“Like my great-grandmother’s entertainment center, which meant a whole lot to me, it is just destroyed.”
However, things like a chair in one of the bedrooms that were left untouched.
Guyton said they almost stayed, but believes now, they would not have survived.
“I have no doubt in my mind that if we would have stayed, we wouldn’t be here.”
And one of the things he is grateful for, the community
“We are so thankful to live in Jonesboro because there is such a strong sense of community.”
The two plan to rebuild right where their destroyed home now lays.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them during this time. To find that page, click here.
