Sharp County sheriff and district judge respond to lawsuit

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Sheriff Mark Counts and Mark Johnson responded to a lawsuit filed by Mary Wanley on Thursday, March 26.
In their response, both Counts and Johnson denied all allegations filed by Wanley in February 2020.
Wanley alleged that Johnson fired her because Johnson wanted a younger security officer who would perform lap dances.
Wanley also claimed Johnson fabricated reasons for firing her and claimed she was discriminated against based on her age.
Both Sheriff Counts and Johnson requested a trial by jury on all issues and denied any wrongdoing.
A court date for the trial has not been set.
