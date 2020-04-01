Store manager credited with saving baby, couple’s lives during tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 1. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
A store manager is being hailed a hero after saving a couple and their baby’s lives during Saturday’s devastating tornado.
Jonesboro was not the only Region 8 town hit hard by the tornado, this morning a community in Jackson County is recovering “after the bottom fell out.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to tick up, as do the deaths with the latest person dying at a Region 8 hospital.
This morning, healthcare officials warn the coronavirus could kill up to 240,000 Americans.
Weather Headlines
We’ll continue to dry out today thanks to abundant sunshine and light winds.
High pressure building overhead will keep the weather quiet through Thursday.
Afternoon highs surge into the mid-60s today and tomorrow before rain chances return Friday.
Showers and storms are expected in Region 8 into the weekend into early next week.
