Store manager credited with saving baby, couple’s lives during tornado

Barnes & Noble manager saved the lives of a couple and baby
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 1, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:23 AM

A store manager is being hailed a hero after saving a couple and their baby’s lives during Saturday’s devastating tornado.

Jonesboro was not the only Region 8 town hit hard by the tornado, this morning a community in Jackson County is recovering “after the bottom fell out.

Jackson County town rebuilds after storm damage

The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas continues to tick up, as do the deaths with the latest person dying at a Region 8 hospital.

This morning, healthcare officials warn the coronavirus could kill up to 240,000 Americans.

We’ll continue to dry out today thanks to abundant sunshine and light winds.

High pressure building overhead will keep the weather quiet through Thursday.

Afternoon highs surge into the mid-60s today and tomorrow before rain chances return Friday.

Showers and storms are expected in Region 8 into the weekend into early next week.

