Three Arkansas State bowlers land on All-Southland Bowling League Team

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Following a remarkable season by the Arkansas State women’s bowling team, Julia Huren, Taylor Davis and Emma Stull were named to the All-Southland Bowling League Team, announced Monday.
We had a great team effort on the year,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “When the team does well, we are going to have individual standouts. I am extremely proud of Julia (Huren), Taylor (Davis) and Emma (Stull).”
Westland, Mich., native Huren received first-team honors, after she registered an outstanding three all-tournament titles, to go along with Bowler of Month recognition, for the month of November. The senior finished the season with an 89.75% Player Performance Index (PCPI), which was second-best in the conference.
Davison, Mich., native Davis, also notched all-first team honors after she punched in an MVP performance for the Red Wolves at the Big Red Invitational (March 1). The junior finished the 2019-20 campaign with an impressive 78.40 PCPI, which was tied for fifth best in the league.
Raleigh, N.C. native Stull, was named to the Southland's All-Conference third team, after she bowled to an impressive 85.4 filled frame percentage to go along with a 60.32% PCPI.
All-First Team
Taylor Davis, Arkansas State
Julia Huren, Arkansas State
Bea Hernandez, Sam Houston State
Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt
Samantha Gainor, Vanderbilt
All-Second Team
Allie Laiendecker, Louisiana Tech
Elise Chambers, Sam Houston State
Madison McCall, Tulane
Angelique Dalesandro, Vanderbilt
Adel Wahner, Vanderbilt
All-Third Team
Emma Stull, Arkansas State
Katelyn Dickerson, Sam Houston State
Lynne Fishler, Sam Houston State
Carlene Beyer, Stephen F. Austin
Mabel Cummins, Vanderbilt
Bowler of the Year
Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt
Newcomer of the Year
Allie Leiendecker, Louisiana Tech
Coach of the Year
Doug Kuberski, Youngstown State
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.