Three Arkansas State bowlers land on All-Southland Bowling League Team

Arkansas State bowling finishes 3rd at the Mid-Winter Invitational (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
April 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 12:31 PM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

Following a remarkable season by the Arkansas State women’s bowling team, Julia Huren, Taylor Davis and Emma Stull were named to the All-Southland Bowling League Team, announced Monday.

We had a great team effort on the year,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “When the team does well, we are going to have individual standouts. I am extremely proud of Julia (Huren), Taylor (Davis) and Emma (Stull).”

Westland, Mich., native Huren received first-team honors, after she registered an outstanding three all-tournament titles, to go along with Bowler of Month recognition, for the month of November. The senior finished the season with an 89.75% Player Performance Index (PCPI), which was second-best in the conference.

Davison, Mich., native Davis, also notched all-first team honors after she punched in an MVP performance for the Red Wolves at the Big Red Invitational (March 1). The junior finished the 2019-20 campaign with an impressive 78.40 PCPI, which was tied for fifth best in the league.

Raleigh, N.C. native Stull, was named to the Southland's All-Conference third team, after she bowled to an impressive 85.4 filled frame percentage to go along with a 60.32% PCPI.

All-First Team

Taylor Davis, Arkansas State

Julia Huren, Arkansas State

Bea Hernandez, Sam Houston State

Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt

Samantha Gainor, Vanderbilt

All-Second Team

Allie Laiendecker, Louisiana Tech

Elise Chambers, Sam Houston State

Madison McCall, Tulane

Angelique Dalesandro, Vanderbilt

Adel Wahner, Vanderbilt

All-Third Team

Emma Stull, Arkansas State

Katelyn Dickerson, Sam Houston State

Lynne Fishler, Sam Houston State

Carlene Beyer, Stephen F. Austin

Mabel Cummins, Vanderbilt

Bowler of the Year

Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt

Newcomer of the Year

Allie Leiendecker, Louisiana Tech

Coach of the Year

Doug Kuberski, Youngstown State

