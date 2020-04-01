Urgent dental hubs open for Arkansans in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To ease the strain on Arkansas’s emergency rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, four hubs have opened across the state to service patients with urgent dental needs.
The dental hubs, according to a Wednesday news release, are located in Jonesboro, Fayetteville, Little Rock, and Pine Bluff.
Patients experiencing serious dental problems can go to www.urgent-hub.com or call 501-302-0774 to be screened and schedule an appointment. To help determine the urgency of dental needs, patients are required to be pre-screened.
To ensure everyone’s safety, the hubs will screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter.
The hubs are staffed by licensed dentists and most insurances, including Medicaid Dental, will be accepted.
According to the news release, all patients will be treated regardless of their ability to pay.
