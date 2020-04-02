April 2: Long lines, waits face those seeking unemployment benefits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
The spread of COVID-19 has forced millions of people, including here in Arkansas, to the unemployment office. But getting help is not easy.
A Jonesboro church and business teamed up Wednesday to collect and distribute much-needed donations to help victims of Saturday’s tornado.
Meanwhile, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge warns victims of Saturday’s tornado not to get cleaned out when they go to clean up.
More sun and nice temperatures today though clouds do start to move in.
We’ll top out near 70 degrees.
More clouds and a few showers will move through Friday with highs still near 70.
Higher rain chances move in for the weekend. Highs rise to the mid- to upper-0s next week with storms expected.
We’ll have to watch for severe weather at times next week.
