Area church, business ask for donations in aftermath of Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an opportunity to help Wednesday as Central Baptist Church and XPO Logistics worked to ask for donations to help people impacted by the March 28 tornado in Jonesboro.
Both the church and the business set up a collection point in the church’s parking lot off Harrisburg Road.
Officials said they collected items like cases of water, diapers, clothes, canned goods and money to help people impacted by the tornado.
Several volunteers were also in the area to help carry and take the items to the trailer set up in the parking lot.
Wednesday’s event provided an opportunity for people to donate as well as to help, XPO Logistics driver Danny Fuller said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims. Appreciate Central Baptist Church for letting us do this along with XPO Logistics. Please come out. Please help us fill this up and thanks for having a heart,” Fuller said.
Anyone interested in helping can contact the church at 870-935-1950.
