2020 Census provides key information, key opportunities for residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The once in a decade event called the 2020 Census is now here, with an area official saying Wednesday that the Census can help residents be counted and receive key funding.
April 1 is Census Day and the Census counts every citizen in the United States, as well as U.S. territories.
In addition to counting residents, the Census also determines congressional reapportionment and divides the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the Census helps with funding several important projects in Craighead County.
“Road funding, that’s a big factor for us. Our 911 Center, the funding we get for that is directly attributed to population of our area. Hospitals and schools, our schools get funding that way. So, you add all that up, and that’s huge. By you not turning in your Census form, you’re basically saying 'I don’t want my federal tax dollars coming back to my community,” Day said.
Information on the Census, including responding, can be found online.
The deadline to respond has been extended to mid-August, officials said in March.
Local officials also stressed in March the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.
