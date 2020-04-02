College donates hospital beds during COVID-19 pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities are working together through the coronavirus pandemic, with a local college’s nursing program donating hospital beds to help with the need.
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould received seven beds from Black River Technical College.
Earlier this month, AMMC received a call.
“They said, ‘You’re more than welcome to use these during this pandemic,’” assistant chief nursing officer Teresa Fisher says.
The hospital received the additional hospital beds. Fisher says BRTC even helped reassemble the beds.
“Not only did Black River donate the beds, but they also went above and beyond and sent their maintenance workers over to break the beds down and put them up in our COVID unit,” she says.
The hospital beds will be at AMMC and be used as long as possible.
“If we don’t work together, we’re not going to get things done we need to get done,” she says. “We have been fortunate here at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.”
Fisher says they pray this pandemic doesn’t hit too hard and goes away as soon as possible.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call AMMC’s hotline at 870-573-4223.
