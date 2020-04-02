Dexter, Mo. bank closing temporarily after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A bank is temporarily closing after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Harold Miles, president of Bank of Advance, two staff members at its Dexter branch recently tested positive.
He said they experienced mild symptoms and are now recovering at home.
Neither reportedly experienced symptoms while in the bank, and they will stay at home under quarantine for the recommended time.
The bank decided to temporarily close the Dexter branch as of Thursday, April 2 for a thorough cleaning of the facility. They plan to reopen no later than Tuesday, April 7.
Due to the growing concerns of COVID-19, Miles said the staff had previously started working on alternating schedules to help with social distancing.
Employees returning to work on April 7 will have not been in contact with the two confirmed cases for 14 days, he said.
Miles encouraged customers to use online banking options, the mobile app with remote deposit and ATMs.
Drive-thru access to their main banking facility in Advance, Bell City branch and Chaffee branch will stay open.
Also, many of the Dexter staff will continue to work remotely and will be available by calling the main office at 573-722-3517.
