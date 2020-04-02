First responders treat people with coronavirus, use safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - One of the first people to arrive at any emergency are first responders and the recent COVID-19 Pandemic is no different, central Arkansas paramedics said this week.
According to a report from content partner KATV, a Little Rock firefighter tested positive this week for coronavirus.
While there has not been any case reported among first responders in Little Rock, first responders in the capital city said they work to treat people every day who could have the virus.
“We all recognize the disease is in the community, and it could potentially affect us,” Jon Swanson, executive director of MEMS, told KATV. “Of course, there is a certain anxiety in it.”
Crews also work to make sure they have the right amount of equipment, like PPE’s and masks, Swanson said.
“We’re looking at our daily usage rates of PPE. We are reusing N95′s to some extent, and we are also using our surgical masks on the patient,” Swanson said.
It is not known how the firefighter got COVID-19, but the firefighter and everyone who worked with him are in self-quarantine, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.
