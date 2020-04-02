Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft. Jones made the announcement on social media, and the University of Arkansas confirmed the decision with a congratulatory statement. Jones was The Associated Press' co-SEC Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. He shot 45.3% from the field overall and 35.1% from 3-point range. In his post, he thanked the fans and his family and close friends. He called playing in the NBA a “lifelong dream.”