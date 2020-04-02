2 inmates in Forrest City test positive for coronavirus

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Authorities have confirmed two coronavirus cases at a local prison in Arkansas.
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said two inmates at the Federal Correctional Complex in Forrest City, Arkansas have tested positive.
It’s unclear how the inmates contracted the coronavirus at this time.
We’re working to confirm if the prison is taking any extra precautions to address the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials said less than four cases have been confirmed in St. Francis County, more than 620 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Arkansas.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons also reported three staff members and one inmate tested positive for coronavirus at a prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi.
