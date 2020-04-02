Jonesboro police investigate attempted robbery; victim tells police he was jumped

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are wanting to know who attempted to rob a man Wednesday evening.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, police got a call around 7:40 p.m. April 1 in the vicinity of Red Wolf Boulevard and Phillips Drive about the attempted robbery.
The victim told police that he was jumped and that the suspects attempted to rob him.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
