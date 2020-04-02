Jonesboro to receive more the $360k in coronavirus assistance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro will receive $362,524 in federal funds to aid its response to COVID-19.
U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with First District Representative Ryan Crawford, announced Thursday the state of Arkansas will receive $23.6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The lion’s share of that amount will go to Little Rock. The capitol city will receive $879,049. It will also receive an additional $81,216 from the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program.
According to a news release, the cities can use the money to “make improvements to public facilities that are necessary to the COVID-19 response, support businesses to increase economic development, and provide increase public services during the outbreak.”
A majority of the funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program.
Arkansas communities receiving the CBDG grants are:
- Conway - $269,734
- Fayetteville - $436,285
- Fort Smith - $530,840
- Hot Springs - $254,743
- Jacksonville - $123,984
- Jonesboro - $362,524
- Little Rock - $879,049, along with an additional $81,216 from the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program.
- North Little Rock - $406,388
- Pine Bluff - $411,412
- Rogers - $270,024
- Springdale - $478,318
- Texarkana - $165,006
- West Memphis - $186,531
