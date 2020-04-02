Jonesboro tornado victims can shop at a Donation Distribution Center

A Donation Distribution Center is located at Grace Baptist Church on Aggie Road. There’s food, clothing, cleaning supplies and more. Rachel Carmack of the Jonesboro Police Department feels that this is key in the recovery effort. “A big help to have this resource here in the neighborhood, right next to the neighborhood that was affected,” Carmack said. "We’ve had a ton of people come through, and just say we lost everything, we need a toothbrush. So we’ll give them a toothbrush, toothpaste, or clothes. We have food, we have all kinds of stuff."