Jonesboro tornado victims can shop at a Donation Distribution Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro tornado victims have a place to pick up supplies if they are in need.
A Donation Distribution Center is located at Grace Baptist Church on Aggie Road. There’s food, clothing, cleaning supplies and more. Rachel Carmack of the Jonesboro Police Department feels that this is key in the recovery effort. “A big help to have this resource here in the neighborhood, right next to the neighborhood that was affected,” Carmack said. "We’ve had a ton of people come through, and just say we lost everything, we need a toothbrush. So we’ll give them a toothbrush, toothpaste, or clothes. We have food, we have all kinds of stuff."
Carmack also says you are more than welcome to come volunteer. “If you can’t go put a roof on a house or go clear out a backyard, you can come here and sort clothes," she added. “Or help people shop, or play with their kids while they shop. We have a job for everyone here, and we definitely need it in the next 4 days.”
Jonesboro Tornado Donation Distribution Center
- Grace Baptist Church (3909 Aggie Road)
- Clothes, toys, diapers, hygiene products, toilet paper, home goods, food, furniture
Hours
Friday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00pm
Sunday: 10:00am - 6:00pm
