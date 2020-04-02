KIPP Delta school helping out in COVID-19 pandemic

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A school with a campus in Blytheville is helping students with everything from food to learning as traditional classes are out due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to a media release, KIPP Delta Public Schools has been working since mid-March on the issue.
The school, which also has a campus in Helena, began transitioning to remote learning March 17 and it will continue through April 17.
The school’s operation and nutrition teams also put together and distributed hundreds of meals for children in Lee, Mississippi and Phillips counties, while also working to provide over $10,000 to about 60 school alumni to help with several things including transportation, housing and making sure students have technology to use in online classes.
The school is also working to hire at least three alumni who have lost their on-campus jobs due to the pandemic, plus will continue providing regular paychecks to all employees, officials said.
