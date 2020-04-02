KNEA host challenges sports fans to donate for Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is recovering from a tornado while going through a pandemic.
There’s no college sports going on for a while, and who knows when A-State and Arkansas will actually face off in football, basketball, or baseball.
Kara Richey of KNEA came up with a competitive idea for a great cause: Which fanbase can raise the most money for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas?
A GoFundMe page is up, the goal is to raise $2,500 for the Food Bank. You can also text Jonesboro to 62582. A donation link will be sent directly to your phone.
“We gotta jaw at each other about something, and talk a little smack,” Richey said. “One of the reasons I wanted to do a fundraiser for the food bank is just because how much you can get for your donation. For every one dollar that you donate, that can provide 4 meals for families in need in Northeast Arkansas. So giving a little actually gives a lot.”
Richey's tweet has transformed into quite the movement for East Arkansas Broadcasters.
“We’re actually going to have a huge push on Friday, a Food Bank Friday across all of our stations,” Richey said. “Hopefully we can get that trending across Northeast Arkansas and just rake in some dollars for the Food Bank of NEA.”
