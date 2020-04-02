Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas state representative tests positive for coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Legislature met for a special session. Rep. Reginald Murdock says he's in isolation at his Marianna home and doesn't currently have any symptoms. Murdock says he underwent testing on Monday. Arkansas lawmakers met last week for a marathon session to approve a $173 million fund to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, with the House meeting in a basketball arena instead of the Capitol. Health officials say the state has had at least 584 cases and 10 deaths.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Court upholds ex-college president's bribery plot conviction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of the former president of a private Christian college in northwestern Arkansas who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme involving state legislators. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Tuesday upheld the three-year prison sentence of former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III. Paris was granted the right to appeal after pleading guilty in 2018. Paris and consultant Randell Shelton were accused of funneling cash bribes in 2013-2014 in exchange for then-Sen. Jon Woods directing over $715,000 in state grants to the college.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact. A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016. The survey's confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
RICIN INDICTMENT-ARKANSAS
Judge dismisses charges against man in ricin possession case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Arkansas man accused of making the deadly toxin ricin will not stand trial because possession of that substance was not illegal when he was charged. Alexander Joseph Jordan was scheduled for trial in June for possessing the unregistered ricin in 2018. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Monday tossed out the charges because possession of that substance didn’t become illegal until July 2019. Prosecutors argued that Congress had intended to criminalize all unregistered possession of ricin, regardless of when the defendant was charged.
LITTLE ROCK SCHOOLS
Lawsuit challenges Arkansas takeover of Little Rock schools
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas' ongoing control of the Little Rock School District. Five parents and grandparents of Little Rock students filed the suit Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. They're seeking the district's release from state control. Arkansas took over the 23,000-student district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools. The Department of Education says it believes both lawsuits are based on “flawed arguments."
SEVERE WEATHER-ARKANSAS
Hundreds of homes damaged, destroyed in Arkansas tornado
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Surveyors have found damage at hundreds of homes following Saturday's tornado in Jonesboro. Officials say about 150 homes were mostly or completely destroyed in the EF-3 tornado. More than 300 homes sustained minor damage. The twister also directly hit The Mall at Turtle Creek, causing an estimated $100 million in damage. The mall had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials said that closure likely saved lives.