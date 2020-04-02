Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Wichita officials seek to restrict abortion amid outbreak
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in the Wichita area took what is likely to be an unsuccessful step toward halting abortions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sedgwick County commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a recommendation to restrict abortion clinics to only essential medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, a move designed to stop abortions at the Trust Women Wichita Clinic. State officials are expected to shoot down the proposal. The Kansas Supreme Court last year declared access to abortion a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. Gov. Laura Kelly said health care clinics will be considered essential because women's reproductive health is an essential need.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-REVENUES
COVID-19 yet to hit Kansas budget; March taxes $8.6M short
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has yet to fully hit the Kansas state budget. Tax collections fell only $8.6 million short of expectations in March. The state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that tax collections last month were $523.4 million when the state projected collections of $532 million. The shortfall was 1.6%. The lower-than-expected revenues can be attributed largely to insurance companies paying the state tax on their premiums early. State officials expect job losses and a decrease in economic activity to cut into state revenues starting next month. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order in that is effect until April 19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-ARREST
Kansas man allegedly threatened to give girl coronavirus
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas man is jailed after he allegedly coughed on an 11-year-old girl and told her he was going to give her the coronavirus. Scott County police 31-year-old Chance Archie Seamans, of Scott City, is being held in the county jail on possible charges of terrorism and criminal threat. Chief David Post says police were called to a Dollar General store in Scott City Tuesday night after a man allegedly told the girl he was going to give her the virus and then coughed in her face. No further details were released.
COLLEGE PRESIDENT RESIGNATION
Seminary president's resignation followed 'ethical lapse'
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Officials with the the Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Shawnee say the school's longtime president resigned last month because of an “ethical lapse.” The school issued a statement this week but did not provide further details on the resignation of the Rev. Molly Marshall. She resigned March 1 after being school president since 2004. The seminary's headquarters are in Shawnee and it has nine other locations across the country serving 500 students. The Rev. Pamela Durso, president of the Baptist Women in Ministry, will become the seminary's new president on June 1.
DOG WALKER KILLED
Woman struck, killed while walking dog in northeast Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a 61-year-old woman as she was walking a dog in suburban Kansas City. Police in Olathe, Kansas, say the crash happened just before noon Tuesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released. Police say the dog also was injured and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. The driver wasn't injured and remained on scene. The crash remains under investigation.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact. A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016. The survey's confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
SPRING FLOODING-MISSOURI
Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water. The National Weather Service has said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri and eastern North Dakota and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring, due largely to soil saturation to the north. Record flooding in 2019 damaged several levees, many of which have yet to be repaired. The Corps says “challenging weather conditions and higher flows” continue, delaying the ability to fully assess damage.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS PRIMARY
Kansas Democrats voting by mail only in presidential primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats have scrapped plans for polling sites for their May 2 presidential primary and are using only mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. State Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt said Monday that polling sites are "going to be too risky” and some were at public schools and community colleges that have closed. The party on Monday began mailing ballots to almost 390,000 people registered as Democrats as of early March. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas has more than tripled in six days to 368 cases reported by the state health department. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.