Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri coronavirus cases spike; unclear if it's a hot spot
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in Missouri are rising at an alarming rate, but health experts say it’s too soon to know if the state is emerging as one of the next hot spots for the pandemic. Health officials say Missouri has 1,581 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, a jump of 19.1% from Tuesday. Eighteen deaths are blamed on COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Missouri’s first confirmed case was reported March 7 and its second was March 12. Two weeks ago there were 24 confirmed cases, and 356 just a week ago. Confirmed cases have more than quadrupled since then.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-BUDGET
Missouri governor cuts spending as virus hits economy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's expecting a $500 million revenue shortfall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parson on Wednesday cut roughly $175 million in state government spending to help bridge the gap. Many of those cuts are to spending for public colleges and universities. Parson blocked more than $61 million from going to public four-year colleges and another $11 million intended for community colleges. State Budget Director Dan Haug says Parson's action will free up money for the state to spend quickly on ventilators and other scarce supplies.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LYING ARREST
Police: Man lied about having coronavirus to avoid arrest
BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly lied about possibly having COVID-19 to avoid being arrested. Forty-seven-year-old Larry Moore of Buffalo is charged with making a terrorist threat. The Springfield News-Leader reports Dallas County sheriff's deputies went to Moore's house on March 20 to investigate a disturbance complaint. Court documents say Moore had an outstanding warrant but he was not arrested after telling deputies he was awaiting results from a test for the coronavirus. He was arrested later that night after a witness told police he heard Moore acknowledge he had lied about the test.
CHILD SHOT-KANSAS CITY
Child critically injured when shots fired in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a child was critically injured when someone shot into a vehicle. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the child, who is believed to be under the age of 10, was riding in a vehicle Tuesday evening when another car drove by and shots were fired. An office duty police officer reported the shooting in east Kansas City and a short time later, 911 received a report of someone inside a vehicle being shot. Police found the vehicle about three miles away in Independence Becchina says the child is hospitalized in critical condition. No further information was released.
CORONAVIRUS-COUGHING ARREST
Missouri man allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old eastern Missouri man is charged with making a terrorist threat after police say he intentionally coughed on customers at a store and wrote COVID on a cooler. Crawford County authorities say John Swaller, of Cuba, was arrested and charged Tuesday after a clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Cuba told police he was coughing toward customers and had breathed on a cooler before writing COVID on the inside. Cuba police chief Doug Shelton says it is unknown if Swaller has the coronavirus. The store was closed and sanitized after the incident. Online court records do not name an attorney for Swaller.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact. A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016. The survey's confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5. The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
MISSISSIPPI NEWSPAPERS-PUBLISHER
New publisher named for some newspapers in Mississippi
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A longtime newspaper executive has been named publisher of several Mississippi newspapers and magazines owned by Boone Newspapers Inc. Rex Maynor will lead The Natchez Democrat, Natchez The Magazine, The Brookhaven Daily Leader, Brookhaven Magazine, the Prentiss Headlight and their digital and print products. The 57-year-old Maynor began his career in 1981 at his hometown newspaper in Clinton, North Carolina. He has worked in sales for Community Newspaper Holding Inc. He also has been publisher of papers in Auburn, Alabama, and Branson, Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-MARIJUANA
Virus likely dooms Missouri recreational marijuana campaign
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Backers of an effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri say the campaign will likely not get on the ballot this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Missourians for a New Approach has been trying to collect 170,000 signatures to get the question on the November ballot but has only collected 60,000. Dan Viets, the group's chairman, says it's difficult to collect signatures because public gatherings are banned and most people are staying at home. Campaign manager John Payne wants to extend the deadline for collecting the signatures beyond May but state election officials say that deadline is determined by the Missouri Constitution.