Lawrence Co. nursing home confirms COVID-19 case

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab Center confirmed on social media Thursday that a person at its facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter did not reveal whether the person infected was a resident or a staff member.
The center stated it is “doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread” of the coronavirus within its facility.
Among the steps, they will no longer allow visitors.
They encouraged family members to connect with loved ones through Skype, phone, texts, or social media.
“We know this is a difficult time for everyone,” the message stated. “We will continue to provide you with update as they become available.”
Also on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Sharp County’s first cases of COVID-19.
