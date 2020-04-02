Mid-South restaurants stepping up to feed health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many restaurants have fallen on tough times due to the spread of COVID-19, some are taking it upon themselves to step up and help feed hospital workers.
“I've been in the restaurant business for 30 years now. It's my passion. It's what I do,” said Tim Bednarksi, Elwood’s Shack.
Tim Bednarski, like many other restaurant owners in Memphis, has had to adapt amid the spread of COVID-19.
“I had to rethink our whole business plan,” said Bednarski.
But part of his new business model for Elwood’s Shack isn’t just about business.
“Ten days ago i started the Elwood Challenge here in town,” said Bednarski.
That challenge is to provide food for hospital workers -- and local restaurants have risen to the occasion.
When an individual makes a donation of $250, Bednarski makes 150 meals. Before his delivery to Saint Francis Wednesday, he had already delivered 3,000 meals to hospital workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
And they are more than grateful.
“Realize so many of our team members can’t even get to the grocery stores to replenish their own supplies within their house. The recognition of the community providing that support to our team members ... you can’t even say thank you enough,” said Sally Dietch, CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.
Bednarski says the monetary donations he’s received from the public help him pay his staff, so he can keep making hot meals for those battling coronavirus up close.
“These guys out their are putting their life on the line everyday. I’m just spending 15 minutes going out there. They’re working 14 hours in this area and there’s no telling the risk they’re taking for themselves and their families,” said Bednarski.
If you know someone who’s stepping up in your community, email us at steppingup@wmctv.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.