NEA well represented on 2020 All-State Basketball Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association has released their All-State basketball teams.
65 NEA standouts were selected in boys and girls across 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, & 1A. Arkansas State signee Caleb London earned All-State honors for the 3rd straight season. London led Conway to the 6A State Finals.
5A Boys All-State Basketball
Zane Butler (Greene County Tech)
Keyln McBride (Jonesboro)
Makyi Boyce (Marion)
Detrick Reeves (Marion)
Wyatt Gilbert (Mountain Home)
Freddy Hicks (Searcy)
Jordan Mitchell (West Memphis)
Chris Moore (West Memphis)
5A Girls All-State Basketball
Ereauna Hardaway (Jonesboro)
Destiny Salary (Jonesboro)
Anna Grace Foreman (Mountain Home)
Kate Gilbert (Mountain Home)
Elauna Eaton (Nettleton)
Briley Pena (Nettleton)
Aryah Hazley (West Memphis)
Janiyah Tucker (West Memphis)
4A Boys All-State Basketball
Tedrick Washington (Blytheville)
CJ Delancy (Valley View)
Travis Graf (Valley View)
Riley Felkins (Westside)
4A Girls All-State Basketball
Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville)
Abby Dietsche (Highland)
London Cuzzort (Southside)
Reese Gardner (Southside)
3A Boys All-State Basketball
Stetson Smithson (Bald Knob)
Trenton Bell (Cave City)
Jordan Lewis (Gosnell)
Connor McGaha (Harding Academy)
Daley Belew (Manila)
Shamar Jones (Rivercrest)
Ben Turner (Trumann)
Ben Keton (Tuckerman)
3A Girls All-State Basketball
Sierra Williams (Cave City)
Laney Rider (Cedar Ridge)
Caroline Citty (Harding Academy)
Jaecie Brown (Hoxie)
Jaedyn Brown (Hoxie)
Aubrey Isbell (Mountain View)
Josie Storey (Mountain View)
Kaydence Jones (Trumann)
Kenzie Soden (Tuckerman)
Bailey Augustine (Walnut Ridge)
2A Boys All-State Basketball
Jesse Kinard (Buffalo Island Central)
Layton Hennings (Melbourne)
Luke Roland (Pangburn)
Max Ford (Rector)
Ethan Jones (White County Central)
2A Girls All-State Basketball
Kate Cheek (Cotter)
Elaijha Brown (Earle)
T’asja Hughey (Earle)
Heidi Robinson (Marmaduke)
Kenley McCann (Melbourne)
Carolina Hoffman (Riverside)
1A Boys All-State Basketball
Colton Rose (Hillcrest)
Justus Cooper (Izard County)
Coby Everett (Izard County)
Caleb Faulkner (Izard County)
Alex Mero (Mammoth Spring)
Garrett Finnicum (Ridgefield Christian)
1A Girls All-State Basketball
Kylie Baxter (Hillcrest)
Terra Godwin (Mammoth Spring)
Lauren Mitchell (Mammoth Spring)
AJ McCandlis (Viola)
Sami McCandlis (Viola)
Keyaira Moore (Viola)
