Spread the word: Jonesboro to test tornado sirens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tornado sirens will be going off at noon Thursday. But residents don’t need to fear another approaching storm.
Jonesboro E911 will be testing its tornado warning system.
Director Jeff Presley said they need to run a complete test to get a damage report on the 33 sirens inside the city limits.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said that while there is some storm anxiety now, especially so soon after the March 28 tornado, the tests are needed.
“We may need them [the sirens] in the near future,” he posted on social media. “So, testing them is a necessity.”
Vaughan encouraged viewers to pass the word so others are not caught off guard.
