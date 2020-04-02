Town bans yard/garage sales

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Spring used to be the perfect time to get out and hunt for yard sale bargains.
But that was before COVID-19 swept the planet.
To encourage social distancing, and to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Blytheville Police Department announced Thursday the city would suspend all yard and garage sales, door-to-door-sales, and temporary vendor permits until further notice.
In a social media post, they asked residents to discourage people from holding or attending sales.
“If you see these types [of] activities taking place, please let us know,” the police department stated.
BPD’s phone number is 870-763-4411.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.