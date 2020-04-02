Woman in ‘state of shock’ after tornado crushes part of her home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As crews and residents keep on pushing through the debris left behind from Saturday’s tornado, more residents throughout Jonesboro continue to tell their survival stories.
Several homes on Viking Street have no roofs or blue tarps cover gaping holes left behind.
Carmen McBroom and her dog, Bless, were trapped in their home. Her friend, Kimberly Robinson, couldn’t get her out.
“Some young man, whom I don’t know, but I thank God for him, he come to get me out of there,” McBroom says.
Following the storm, she says she now suffers mental problems.
“I can’t sleep. I’m having trouble sleeping,” she says. “I know I need some help, I’m asking for help.”
She now encourages others to heed warnings seriously.
“Do not be trying to look out a window trying to look out, trying to watch it. Go cover. Take your family and get yourself secure,” she says.
She says it’s important to have a plan in case of an emergency. However, she expresses her gratefulness to be alive.
“God was with us. God was with us. I didn’t get a scratch on me. I thank God every day.”
Her home on Viking Street received too much damage to be deemed livable. She now lives with her niece until she can figure out her next steps.
