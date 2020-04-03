Arkansas State DE William Bradley-King will graduate transfer

Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King recovers fumble vs. Coastal Carolina. (Source: KAIT)
April 3, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 1:32 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An All-Sun Belt Red Wolf appears to be leaving the den.

Defensive end William Bradley-King tweeted Friday that he will graduate transfer. The Kansas City native led Arkansas State in 2019 with 13.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, & 3 forced fumbles.

Bradley-King‘s efforts landed him on the All-Sun Belt 1st Team. He’s the 2nd All-SBC Red Wolf to leave this offseason via the transfer portal. Jerry Jacobs left A-State in January for Arkansas.

