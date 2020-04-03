Family van given to tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across Region 8 are left picking up the pieces after an EF3 tornado tore through the area March 28.
One minister and his family immediately saw the need to serve.
After seeing the devastation left behind in his hometown, Jerry Walker III and his family decided to move quickly to try to make a difference.
“This is not a moment where you think about it and hesitate, this is a moment where you act now,” said Walker.
Jerry and his family live only a few blocks away from one of the areas hit hardest by the tornado.
“So, it could have easily been the other way around,” said Walker.
They decided quickly how they wanted to help out during this time of need.
“The initial post was I wanted to donate the van to a family that would need it, that insurance might not have covered it,” said Walker.
It wasn't long before the post on Facebook had been shared more than 300 times.
But, one name in particular kept popping up.
“We were just wondering, how are we going to get around, how are we going to live,” said Fanika Hardaway Williams.
Williams and her family were at their house when they started hearing the sirens going off.
“12 of us went to the bathroom,” said Williams. “We were praying. I said, 'God, please protect us.”
Once the tornado was over, Fanika and her family came out to see their house nearly gone.
“All of us survived it,” said Williams. “I’m getting emotional thinking about it. I was just so thankful to God that my kids were okay.”
Although, they had lost almost everything. In that moment, she wasn't worried.
“The house is material things,” said Williams. “I don’t look at the house like 'oh, I lost so much,’ I just think God, you still protected us, you still saved us.”
Fanika's name had been tagged multiple times in Jerry's post.
The two had worked together in the past at ARKids.
“This was a van that me and my family owned, to give away to someone who could better use it,” said Walker.
That someone was Fanika.
“It was just a burden lifted off of my shoulder, of how am I going to get to work, how am I going to get my kids back and forth,” said Williams.
Thanks to Jerry, Fanika now has the van in her possession, as they continue to pick up the pieces.
Jerry wanted everyone to know that we can all serve in some type of capacity and use our gifts, talents and resources to serve humanity as a whole.
