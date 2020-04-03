Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Orlando's Steve Clifford is spending this NBA shutdown studying his roster and getting ready for a playoff run that may never start. Miami's Erik Spoelstra is grilling for his family and trying to stay positive. Oklahoma City's Billy Donovan took time to educate fellow coaches. The 30 NBA coaches right now have lots of time on their hands right now as the world is largely shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they have no idea when they'll be back on the sidelines.