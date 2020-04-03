Jonesboro LB Marco Avant commits to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top linebackers in the Natural State is thinking Razorback.
Marco Avant tweeted Friday that he committed to Arkansas. He transferred to Jonesboro after playing at Forrest City. Avant recorded 83 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss in 2019. He led the Mustangs in TFL, Forrest City was 8-3 and reached the 5A State Playoffs.
Avant is the 2nd Arkansas commit in the 2021 class. Wynne OL Terry Wells verballed with the Razorbacks in February.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.