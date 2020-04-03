Late-night shooting sends 1 to hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, April 3. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
A report of “multiple shots fired” late Thursday night sent Jonesboro police to a crime scene, and a man to the hospital.
Calm in the face of the storm, for area E911 dispatchers it comes with a lot of training.
COVID-19 claims two more lives in Arkansas, as the coronavirus continues its spread across the globe.
Weather Headlines
Our stretch of dry weather came to an end overnight as showers developed ahead of a slow-moving cold front.
We have a good chance of rain this morning through midday, followed by mostly cloudy skies this evening.
Highs should still reach the mid-60s for the next couple days before stronger southerly winds help push temperatures into the mid-70s next week.
We’re watching Tuesday and Wednesday for a couple strong thunderstorms.
