Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor calls US officials unprepared for COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is strongly criticizing the U.S. government as unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor said Thursday that her state hasn’t gotten needed supplies despite multiple requests approved since mid-March. She said Kansas has sought “hundreds of thousands of everything,” including masks, gloves, gowns and testing kits to deal with the outbreak of the virus. The state also has been overwhelmed by questions and claims from people seeking unemployment benefits. Trump has said his administration is backing up governors. The number of Kansas coronavirus cases rose Thursday to 552. Thirteen people have died in the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-PRIVACY
Kansas' review of cellphone GPS data raises privacy concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is facing questions over the state's monitoring of GPS data gleaned from people's cellphones about how residents have cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic. But Kelly on Thursday defended the state Department of Health and Environment's use of the data. She called its compilation “harmless” to individuals and said it helps the state focus efforts to promote social distancing where they're needed most. The public-interest law firm Kansas Justice Institute is demanding that Kelly provide more information about how the information is collected and used. Unacast said in a statement Thursday that its data "never shows individuals’ behavior.”
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
2 more charged in shooting at Kansas City entertainment area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more suspects have been charged in the fatal shooting of a teenager in a Kansas City entertainment district. The Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Lavont Carter and 20-year-old Christien Woody, both of Kansas City, Kansas, are charged with second-degree murder and three other charges. Three other people are already charged in the February death of 17-year-old Devin Harris. Four other people were injured in the shooting in the Westport district. Investigators said Carter and Woody were with other people in a vehicle from which shots were fired.
BODY FOUND-OVERLAND PARK
Overland Park police investigate body found near highway
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are asking for witnesses to come forward after a body was found last week along Interstate 435. The Kansas City Star reports police believe the person died after being hit by a vehicle on March 26. Officer John Lacy says the person apparently was hit in the westbound lanes of the interstate under the Roe Avenue bridge. The victim’s identity has not been released.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-REVENUES
COVID-19 yet to hit Kansas budget; March taxes $8.6M short
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has yet to fully hit the Kansas state budget. Tax collections fell only $8.6 million short of expectations in March. The state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that tax collections last month were $523.4 million when the state projected collections of $532 million. The shortfall was 1.6%. The lower-than-expected revenues can be attributed largely to insurance companies paying the state tax on their premiums early. State officials expect job losses and a decrease in economic activity to cut into state revenues starting next month. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order in that is effect until April 19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-ARREST
Kansas man allegedly threatened to give girl coronavirus
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas man is jailed after he allegedly coughed on an 11-year-old girl and told her he was going to give her the coronavirus. Scott County police 31-year-old Chance Archie Seamans, of Scott City, is being held in the county jail on possible charges of terrorism and criminal threat. Chief David Post says police were called to a Dollar General store in Scott City Tuesday night after a man allegedly told the girl he was going to give her the virus and then coughed in her face. No further details were released.
COLLEGE PRESIDENT RESIGNATION
Seminary president's resignation followed 'ethical lapse'
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Officials with the the Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Shawnee say the school's longtime president resigned last month because of an “ethical lapse.” The school issued a statement this week but did not provide further details on the resignation of the Rev. Molly Marshall. She resigned March 1 after being school president since 2004. The seminary's headquarters are in Shawnee and it has nine other locations across the country serving 500 students. The Rev. Pamela Durso, president of the Baptist Women in Ministry, will become the seminary's new president on June 1.
DOG WALKER KILLED
Woman struck, killed while walking dog in northeast Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a 61-year-old woman as she was walking a dog in suburban Kansas City. Police in Olathe, Kansas, say the crash happened just before noon Tuesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released. Police say the dog also was injured and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. The driver wasn't injured and remained on scene. The crash remains under investigation.