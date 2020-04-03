Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-MISSOURI-GREITENS
Greitens' re-emergence fuels speculation of a comeback
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has re-emerged after nearly two years out of the public eye, fueling speculation that his resignation after a tawdry scandal hasn't killed his political aspirations. He won’t run for governor this year, not at least as a Republican. The filing deadline was Tuesday. But Greitens could run as an independent, if he can gather 10,000 petition signatures by late July. Local media have mentioned him as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate. Greitens has said only that “anything is possible.” He resigned in June 2018 in the midst of investigations over an extramarital affair and campaign finance issues.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Smaller Missouri communities issuing stay-at-home orders
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Smaller Missouri cities and counties are issuing stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the absence of action by the governor. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday again stressed local control and personal responsibility. He says he'll give an update on statewide orders Friday. Stay-at-home orders took effect more than a week ago in the state's biggest cities, including Kansas City and St. Louis. But smaller counties with few or no COVID-19 cases are getting in on the act and telling residents to only leave home for essential reasons, such as to buy groceries or medicine.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
2 more charged in shooting at Kansas City entertainment area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more suspects have been charged in the fatal shooting of a teenager in a Kansas City entertainment district. The Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Lavont Carter and 20-year-old Christien Woody, both of Kansas City, Kansas, are charged with second-degree murder and three other charges. Three other people are already charged in the February death of 17-year-old Devin Harris. Four other people were injured in the shooting in the Westport district. Investigators said Carter and Woody were with other people in a vehicle from which shots were fired.
HANDCUFFED MAN-DROWNING
Ex-trooper gets final legal payment after Iowa man drowns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri state patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has received the last payment of a financial settlement he reached with the state. In February, Anthony Piercy accepted a $201,000 settlement of lawsuits he filed as he tried get his job back. He lost his law enforcement license after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks. In return for the settlement, Piercy agreed to not be reinstated as an officer.
AP-HOME INVASION-SHOOTING
Homeowner shoots home invasion suspect in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A man suspected of home invasion in suburban St. Louis is recovering after being shot by the homeowner, and he's also expected to face criminal charges. Police in St. Charles say the man entered a home early Thursday, and the homeowner shot him. Police described the man's injuries as non-life threatening. The man fled but was captured by police a short time later. The suspect's name has not been released but police are seeking charges.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-BUDGET
Missouri governor cuts spending as virus hits economy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's expecting a $500 million revenue shortfall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parson on Wednesday cut roughly $175 million in state government spending to help bridge the gap. Many of those cuts are to spending for public colleges and universities. Parson blocked more than $61 million from going to public four-year colleges and another $11 million intended for community colleges. State Budget Director Dan Haug says Parson's action will free up money for the state to spend quickly on ventilators and other scarce supplies.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LYING ARREST
Police: Man lied about having coronavirus to avoid arrest
BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly lied about possibly having COVID-19 to avoid being arrested. Forty-seven-year-old Larry Moore of Buffalo is charged with making a terrorist threat. The Springfield News-Leader reports Dallas County sheriff's deputies went to Moore's house on March 20 to investigate a disturbance complaint. Court documents say Moore had an outstanding warrant but he was not arrested after telling deputies he was awaiting results from a test for the coronavirus. He was arrested later that night after a witness told police he heard Moore acknowledge he had lied about the test.
CHILD SHOT-KANSAS CITY
Child critically injured when shots fired in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a child was critically injured when someone shot into a vehicle. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the child, who is believed to be under the age of 10, was riding in a vehicle Tuesday evening when another car drove by and shots were fired. An office duty police officer reported the shooting in east Kansas City and a short time later, 911 received a report of someone inside a vehicle being shot. Police found the vehicle about three miles away in Independence Becchina says the child is hospitalized in critical condition. No further information was released.