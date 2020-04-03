Gov. Parson announces statewide ‘Stay Home Missouri’ order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order during his daily briefing on Friday, April 3.
It will start at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
The order requires:
- Individuals currently residing within the State of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
- All individuals in the State of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- All public and charter schools must remain closed.
- Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing
- Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:
- 25 percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet
- 10 percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of 10,000 square feet or more
This order also covers the timeframe of existing municipal and county orders.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being and safety of all Missourians.”
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting a total of 2,113 positive cases and 19 deaths in the state.
Of the 8.5 percent of Missouri citizens who have tested positive, the governor said approximately 22 percent have required hospitalization. This means the remaining 78 percent are recovering at home or have already recovered.
He said Missouri has at least one positive case in 76 of its 114 counties. More than half of the total positive cases are in the St. Louis region.
Missouri’s death rate is still below one percent, according to Gov. Parson.
