Mark Twain National Forest closes parks, reduces services

ROLLA, Mo. (KFVS) - Mark Twain National Forest is temporarily closing several parks and reducing services at others.
Recreation sites temporarily shut down:
- Cobb Ridge Campground
- KC Pavilion within Chadwick trails riding area
- Shell Knob Recreation Area
- Noblett Lake Recreation Area
- North Fork Campground
- Paddy Creek Campground
- Lane Spring Campground and Day Use
- Pine Ridge Campground
- Dry Fork Campground
- Carrington Pits Recreation Area
- Loggers Lake Campground
- Sutton Bluff Recreation Area
- Wild Boar Campground
- Beach at Council Bluff
- Marble Creek Campground and Day Use
- Red Bluff Recreation Area
- Silver Mines Recreation Area
- overnight camping at Berryman Campground
- Hazel Creek Horse Camp
- Brazil Creek Trailhead
- Greer Crossing Campground
- Watercress Campground
- Deer Leap
- Float Camp
- Pinewoods Lake Campground
- Markham Springs Campground
Reduced services
- Restrooms have been locked at most recreation sites.
- Pavilions and places where many people traditionally gather may be temporarily suspended as well.
- Trash service, at sites that have been temporarily shut down, is not running.
Visitors are asked to please pack out what you pack in.
Do not place money in fee tubes at this time, most sites with fee tubes are temporarily shut down.
Fees have been suspended and will not be collected at areas that are still open, to prevent the handling of cash at this time.
Open Sites: Even at open sites, please use social distancing per Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines
- Trails and associated trailheads will remain open for the enjoyment of our users. All trailheads will be signed with information regarding COVID-19.
- Boat Launches, including the launch at Council Bluff Mark Twain National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov.
Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation.
In the event of delayed openings of some, part or all of our recreation facilities, to ensure safe social distancing, reservations will be refunded.
