Nutrition expert shares healthy snack and dinner ideas to try at home during COVID-19 pandemic

“What we do, we take out any fresh vegetables that we have that need to get used up, we’ll sautee them in a pan. If we decide to do some sort of meat with it we’ll also do that and we’ll a big pot of sauce or soup. If we’re doing a sauce we’ll add as many vegetables, diced tomatoes, spaghetti sauce, tomato paste, whatever happens to be in the pantry to make a nice sauce,” Draper said.