One killed in Jonesboro shooting, another in custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a suspect in a late-night shooting Thursday that left a man dead.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a shots-heard call at 10:52p.m. Thursday, April 3, near the intersection of Parkwood and Brazos.
When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The Criminal Investigation Department was called in to investigate.
After questioning several people, officers arrested a suspect and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Names have not been released at this time.
Details are still limited, but we’ll continue to follow this story and update as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.