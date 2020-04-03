One wounded in overnight shooting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A male was found shot Thursday night at the intersection of Parkwood and Brazos in Jonesboro.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a shots heard call at 10:52 P.M. Thursday, April 3rd.
When they arrived they found a male shot at the scene.
According to police, multiple shots were fired.
The Criminal Investigation Department was called in to investigate.
Several people are being questioned, names have not been released at this time.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Details are still limited, but we’ll continue to follow this story and update as the investigation continues.
