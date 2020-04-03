Report: Eddie Sutton in 2020 class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Sutton roamed the Arkansas sideline from 1975 to 1985. He led the Razorbacks to 9 NCAA Tournament appearances, 5 SWC championships, and the 1978 Final Four. The ’78 squad featured Sidney Moncrief, U.S. Reed, Jim Counce, Ron Brewer, & Marvin Delph. The Razorbacks finished 3rd in the nation and included a win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. Sutton would become the 3rd Razorback connection enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts. Moncrief was selected in 2019, Nolan Richardson in 2014.