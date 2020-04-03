Report: Eddie Sutton in 2020 class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE (KAIT) - It looks like Eddie Sutton will finally get the call to the hall.
The Tulsa World was first to report that Sutton will be in the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s one of 23 coaches in NCAA history to have 800 or more victories.
Sutton roamed the Arkansas sideline from 1975 to 1985. He led the Razorbacks to 9 NCAA Tournament appearances, 5 SWC championships, and the 1978 Final Four. The ’78 squad featured Sidney Moncrief, U.S. Reed, Jim Counce, Ron Brewer, & Marvin Delph. The Razorbacks finished 3rd in the nation and included a win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. Sutton would become the 3rd Razorback connection enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts. Moncrief was selected in 2019, Nolan Richardson in 2014.
Sutton also coached at Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Creighton, & San Francisco. Eddie is in the 2011 class of the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
ESPN will reveal the entire 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class Saturday at 11:00am.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.