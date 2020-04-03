Sikeston DPS opens COVID-19 hotline

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety has created a COVID-19 hotline.
“In a matter of weeks, the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) has changed the way that we live our lives and throughout our country,” stated Sikeston DPS in a release.
The hotline will have an information specialist ready to provide resources for answers.
Answers will come directly from the Government’s website, FAQ’s or County Ordinance.
The information specialist will be available 8am-5pm for the next several days.
The number is (573) 703-6011.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.