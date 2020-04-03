Social distancing, staying indoors has helped to avoid virus in area county, resident says

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As cases of coronavirus continue to rise, a Region 8 resident commented on why their county does not have the virus.
Piggott Pharmacy owner Shannon Haywood says people in Clay County take coronavirus seriously, with everyone following all guidelines.
Haywood says it’s because people are mindful and respectful of others, follow social distancing, and stay indoors and only go out to do needed tasks.
She says if others had practiced these guidelines sooner, the impact would be much less.
“I think if you’ve taken a step back, and see ways they could’ve prevented it in advance, I feel like that number wouldn’t be there,” she says. “Right now, and what everyone’s doing, they’re doing what they’ve been told to do.”
She says it’s important to continue following the guidelines for the older citizens.
“We have a pretty large elderly population and everyone’s very respectful of not trying to spread any of that to anyone,” she says.
Haywood says it’s important the people keep heeding the guidelines to keep coronavirus out of Clay County.
