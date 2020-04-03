Supplies low, community works to meet demand

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading in Arkansas, one county has not had a reported case of coronavirus, but they have had a hard time keeping supplies.
Piggott Pharmacy owner Shannon Haywood says it’s hard to supply the demand of personal protection equipment.
In addition, thermometers and hand sanitizers are few and far between.
The city continues to move but Haywood says the people are not out and about as much.
Piggott Pharmacy stocked up on their medications in the early stages of COVID-19.
“My customers, they’re my family,” she says. “I’m going to take care of them.”
She says it’s all an effort to make sure she does all she can.
“At our pharmacy, we, in advance, purchased three months’ worth of medications for our patients,” she says. “We know that we’re stocked up for our patients and going to be able to take care of our patients.”
The pharmacy continues to compete for items like toilet paper and basic masks.
Haywood says the city works to keep healthy and stocked up.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.