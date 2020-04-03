WBU launches prayer society for university

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University recently launched the Eagles Wings Society to help advance the school's mission in Christ.
The society is an advisory board whose sole purpose is to pray for the university.
President of Williams Baptist University Dr. Stan Norman said this is something they’ve been working toward for a while, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, there couldn’t be a more appropriate time to focus on improving one of the key points in a relationship with Christ.
“It was providential that in light of the pandemic that is globally reflecting its impact we are finding a place in our faith to draw strength from and are praying to God through this difficult time,” said Norman.
The Eagles Wings Society will be made up of employees, friends and board members of Williams Baptist, all coming together to pray for the university’s mission.
If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Eagles Wings Society or if you have a prayer request that you want to enter, click here.
