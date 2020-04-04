Brookland girl has drive-by birthday party Saturday

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an opportunity for a young Brookland girl to have a unique birthday party Saturday as neighbors, family and friends gathered along the street to congratulate her.
Four-year-old Caroline Dew had a drive-by birthday party through a Brookland neighborhood. The child’s birthday party had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not stop people from supporting her.
Dozens of cars, including Brookland police and Craighead County deputies, made their way through the neighborhood for the party. Dew was a princess for the birthday party.
