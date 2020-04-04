Brookland girl has drive-by birthday party Saturday

Dozens of cars lined the streets of Brookland Saturday for a drive-by birthday party for Caroline Dew. Dew, who is four years old, had a birthday party scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 4, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:52 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an opportunity for a young Brookland girl to have a unique birthday party Saturday as neighbors, family and friends gathered along the street to congratulate her.

Four-year-old Caroline Dew had a drive-by birthday party through a Brookland neighborhood. The child’s birthday party had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not stop people from supporting her.

Dozens of cars, including Brookland police and Craighead County deputies, made their way through the neighborhood for the party. Dew was a princess for the birthday party.

