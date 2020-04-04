Curfew lifted in Jonesboro, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after an EF-3 tornado hammered the city of Jonesboro, city officials announced Saturday that a curfew in effect for the city has been lifted.
According to a media release from Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell, both Mayor Harold Perrin and Police Chief Rick Elliott announced the lifting after an evaluation Saturday morning of the area hit by the tornado.
“As far as tornado cleanup, our City of Jonesboro teams, Craighead County and untold volunteers from around the state and beyond, we are in remarkably better shape,” Elliott said in a statement to Region 8 News.
Jonesboro police had said a curfew was in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. City officials said the curfew had helped both in tornado response and in the battle against COVID-19. No one should be on the streets during those hours unless they are traveling to or from work.
