Entergy sets up fund to help households impacted by COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - One of the largest utility companies in the Natural State will be helping Arkansans impacted by the coronavirus.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Entergy Arkansas created the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help households with things like food, nutrition, rent and mortgage assistance.
The utility provider has put aside $700,000 for the project, while shareholders will match employee contributions for relief efforts of United Way organizations for up to $100,000.
Entergy also has a program, called The Power to Care, that helps with emergency bill payment assistance for disabled and senior citizen customers.
