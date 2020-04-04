Entergy sets up fund to help households impacted by COVID-19

Entergy sets up fund to help households impacted by COVID-19
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 3, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 11:09 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - One of the largest utility companies in the Natural State will be helping Arkansans impacted by the coronavirus.

According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Entergy Arkansas created the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help households with things like food, nutrition, rent and mortgage assistance.

The utility provider has put aside $700,000 for the project, while shareholders will match employee contributions for relief efforts of United Way organizations for up to $100,000.

Entergy also has a program, called The Power to Care, that helps with emergency bill payment assistance for disabled and senior citizen customers.

