Gov. Pritzker gave daily update; 10,357 cases of COVID-19, 243 deaths in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 10,357 cases, including 243 deaths, in 68 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Of those cases, 29 are in the Heartland.
Williamson County reported their third case Friday.
Jackson County has announced their first death.
243 deaths have been linked to the virus in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.