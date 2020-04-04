Newport local businesses receive free ads to help with business

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s nothing like free advertisement especially when it’s marketed to those who can benefit the most and an organization in Newport is making it all happen.
They are calling it the “Boost Local” campaign, allowing more eyes on local services so that it can benefit businesses who aren’t making the same income before COVID-19.
“A lot of people assume that our businesses have been closed. Many of them still have products and services that they can still offer and we want them to be able to get that out,” Director of the Newport Economic Development Commission Jon Chadwell said.
The Newport Economic Development Commission is putting up money to help their local business advertise during what they call “trying times.” These businesses can send in a one-minute video and it will be posted on the N.E.D.C. Facebook page.
The commission will also boost the post so that it can reach more people.
They say this isn’t an original idea, but they are trying to do everything to help out.
“These are the businesses who have always helped us. They’re the ones who pay their chamber membership, they sponsor the Little League ball team, they donate to the school so now it’s our time to help them to make sure they are here to help us in the future," Chadwell said.
The requirements are simple, you have to have a physical business in Jackson County and you must submit a video that explains your business, curbside services and all you are providing in a minute or less.
The Newport Economic Development Commission and the Newport Chamber of Commerce both say its primary goal is to get information to their businesses but they are willing to help in any way they can.
